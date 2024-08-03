Rioters using stab victims for ‘sickening agenda’

Rioters who attacked police and property following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport have been accused of promoting an “extreme agenda”.

Northumbria’s police and crime commissioner described violence in Sunderland, which left four police officers hospitalised, as sickening.

A clean-up operation is under way in the city after a night of violence saw missiles thrown at riot police and a Citizens Advice office set on fire.

Friday’s chaotic evening was the latest outbreak of rioting across England following the attack on a dance class on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at City Hall on Saturday, Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said those involved in violence were promoting a “hatred-fuelled” agenda.

She said: “Violence, looting and vandalism: all this is not protesting, it is criminal behaviour.

“It is also not mourning the innocent loss of those children in Southport with whom our thoughts should be.

“The families of those victims have not been given a single thought by these thugs.

“They’ve been used sickeningly to promote the extreme agenda by those who want to cause trouble and division in our communities.”

As violence spread around Sunderland on Friday evening, mounted police pushed back demonstrators, some of whom were wearing masks.

The window of Sunderland Central Police Office was smashed in and the neighbouring Citizens Advice branch, on Waterloo Place in the city centre, was set on fire.

An online appeal set up to raise money for repairs to the branch has reached £3,600 of its £2,000 target.

Rioters also confronted police near a mosque on St Mark’s Road, a mile from where the fire was set.

Northumbria Police said two of the officers injured by crowds throwing beer cans and bricks were still in hospital.

Among the buildings looted and damaged were a branch of Greggs bakery and a Nat West bank.

The Reverend Jacqui Tyson, of Sunderland Minster, said yobs tried to smash a gravestone to use as missiles.

“They were trying to break up one of the graves in the minster,” she said.

“My colleague and his friend saw them and chased them off.

“It’s an act of sacrilege to disturb someone’s gravestone.”

Also speaking at City Hall on Saturday, Northumbria Police Ch Supt Mark Hall said: “The shocking scenes we witnessed in Sunderland last night were appalling and completely unacceptable.

“During the course of the evening, our officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence.

“This was not a protest – this was unforgivable violence and disorder.”

Ten people have been arrested so far, with police promising more as investigations continue.

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether there was any prior knowledge of events or protests, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We saw that these far-right groups were advertising what they called a peaceful protest yesterday in Sunderland.

“That was anything but peaceful.

“The police response was strong, protecting a mosque and really having to stand up to very sustained crime and violence from these thugs.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those stoking disorder in towns and cities “do not represent Britain”.

She gave full backing to police “to take the strongest possible action”.

Volunteers joined council staff in Sunderland city centre on Saturday morning

Posting on X, Sunderland City Council said: “We are appalled by the events that have unfolded.

“Sunderland is known for being a warm and friendly place, the events of tonight are not a reflection of this proud city and its people.

“We will come together, as we always do, to restore calm for our communities.”

The mayor added: “Things like this really affect the way that local people feel, but the clean-up overnight from Sunderland Council has clearly been absolutely massive.

“And what I’m really heartened by… is the fact that people in Sunderland are going to come together this morning and help with that clean-up.

“I think that really shows the true spirit of what we are as the North East and as Sunderland.”

Irene Tomkinson, 75, from Southwick and Mavis Stamp, 64, of Pennywell, joined the clean-up operation.

Ms Tomkinson said: “I feel incredibly emotional this morning to be here and show we’re grafters and we’ve put two fingers up at the rioters.”

Ms Stamp added: “This is our city and they won’t win.”

Yusuf Meah, 41, Imam at the University of Sunderland, said the community was determined to unite in the aftermath of the riot.

“Last night doesn’t represent the city, we’ve got to come together as a community and show unity, ” he said.

Graham Boyle, 63, Houghton-le-Spring added: “What happened last night showed up our city.

“Seeing people here working together this morning overshadows anything that happened last night.”

Samuil Hussain, 24, who also joined other volunteers, said: “I think it’s beautiful, these are the real people that represent Sunderland.”