HC dismisses writ against firing on protesters

The High Court on Sunday dismissed the writ petition seeking directives to stop firing on protesters.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon passed the order after hearing the petition.

The High Court said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives.

The HC also directed the police to follow the Police Regulations of Bengal (PRB) strictly.

According to lawyers, the Police Regulations of Bengal, 1943, outline that police must follow several steps before resorting to open fire. Shooting is permitted only as a last resort to protect themselves and indiscriminate firing is to be avoided.

Earlier on 29 July, Supreme Court lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa Lipi and Manjur Al Matin filed the writ petition. The cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police, chief of army staff and others concerned were made respondents to the writ petition.

On 30 July, during the hearing of the writ petition, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon expressed their dismay over the violence and fatalities associated with the quota reform protests.

“All deaths are tragic. We are ashamed of the violence and loss of life surrounding the quota reform movement,” the bench remarked.