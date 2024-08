A military helicopter took off from Bangabhaban with Sheikh Hasina at 2:30 on Monday.

At that time, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was with her. Related sources said that they left for West Bengal in India by helicopter.

Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported that Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana have gone to a safe place from Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina wanted to record a speech before leaving. She didn’t get that chance.