‘Watch’ your thoughts

Watch – a regular companion of our daily life. Though it was invented for keeping the track of time, the “wrist watch” always holds a different appeal since ages. A Wrist watch from a reputed brand is a great gift to commemorate a special occasion or to gift some dear one on their special day.

Some people love to collect good branded watches as a hobby also. Wearing a branded wrist watch that

suits your age and attire, can completely change your overall look and personality. This is the reason why customers are preferring to buy branded wrist watch these days by paying a higher price than

normal watches. Another reason why the customers are opting for branded watches is the availability of well known brands in the country.

There was a time when they had to buy branded watches from abroad, but now they can easily buy them in Dhaka. There are many online shops who bring branded watches from abroad on pre order basis. Also shops like TIME ZONE, Time flies,

Mohammad and sons, Time Access etc sell branded watches with proper official warranty. Customers can visit their physical outlets and buy their desired watches from there.

Once you buy your favourite branded watch the next thing that comes to your mind is where to go in case the watch gets damaged? Let’s take the example of Mr. Rassel (anonymous). His father gifted him a branded watch on the occasion of his brilliant result in his HSC exam. This watch is worth more than its price to him as it holds the memory of his father.

But that watch suddenly stopped working a few days back and now he is worrying about from where can he repair his favourite watch? Many customers face the same issue like Mr. Rassel. In Dhaka, these customers mainly repair their watches from the technicians who sit in their neighborhood local markets.

But there is always a risk of more damage or displacement of parts as the technicians are not certified. In such cases, it is better to go for a technician with whom your friends or relatives previously had good experience. Apart from that, the shops who sell branded watches now provide after sale service too. If you are not willing to take any risk with your expensive branded watch, you can take the service from these shops.

TIME ZONE is the only certified and authorized company to provide such after sale service in Dhaka. TIME ZONE has multiple branches throughout the city. You can take your watch to any of these branches and avail the service of their certified technicians. So what are you waiting for? Buy your desired branded watch now and wear it without any worries.