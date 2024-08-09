URGENT PLEA: PROTECT BANGLADESHI HINDUS AND MINORITIES

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A mass demonstration held outside the UK Parliament on August 6 has brought international attention to the plight of minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. Organised under the banner “Save Bangladeshi Hindus, UK,” the protest highlighted the escalating dangers faced by these vulnerable groups.

Demonstrators warned that Bangladesh is on the verge of collapse due to ineffective law enforcement, creating a dangerous power vacuum. Extremist militant groups are reportedly exploiting this situation, targeting minorities with violence, destroying their properties, and attacking places of worship.

“The minority communities of Bangladesh are in great danger,” stated Pushpita Gupta, one of the protest organisers. “We urgently call on the international community to raise their voices against these atrocities and show solidarity with the persecuted minorities.”

The event, jointly organised by Hindu groups in the UK, featured addresses from community leaders including Himangshu Goswami, Hindol Goswami, Shilpi Baiddyo, Rimpi Baiddyo, Piklu Baiddyo, Suranjit Gupta, Ferdausi Lipi, Shahid Ali, Tapan Saha, Ram Saha, and Sukumar Saha.

Speakers emphasised the critical need for immediate action to protect the rights, safety, and religious freedoms of minority communities in Bangladesh. They urged global leaders, human rights organisations, and citizens worldwide to intervene and prevent further escalation of violence and discrimination.

The organisers of “Save Bangladeshi Hindus, UK” called for international pressure on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the protection of minority communities, impartial investigations into reported attacks and destruction of property, measures to safeguard places of worship belonging to minority groups and long-term strategies to promote religious tolerance and equality in Bangladesh.