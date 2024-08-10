Flavour-packed fish recipes for the weekend lunch

Looking forward to making your Friday lunch special? Dive into these delectable fish recipes that are perfect for a satisfying and delicious meal. These recipes promise to deliver a delightful dining experience. So, get ready to enjoy a weekend lunch full of flavour and flair!

BAKED FISH IN SOY SAUCE

Ingredients

1 kg basa/koral, boneless and skinless

6 dried red chillies

6 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 small onions

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt (optional)

Spring onions

Method

Prepare the fish, wash well and drain water with a sieve. Set aside and allow the fish to dry. Chop onions roughly and sauté until transparent. Set the pan aside until the onion and the oil cools down to room temperature. Throw in chilli powder, salt, brown sugar, lemon juice, and soy sauce and mix with a spoon.

Marinate the fish with this mixture for at least 20 minutes and refrigerate. Roughly chop the spring onion and set aside. Preheat the oven and place the fish in a baking dish (best if the same dish is your serving dish too).

Pour the remaining spice mixture and oil on the fish. Take out the stems of the dried red chillies and place them on the fish. Throw in half of the chopped onion and bake for 15-20 minutes at 180° or until the fish is flaky.

Have this hot and sweet fish with a small portion of steamed rice.