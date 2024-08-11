42 RAB, police members killed in quota reform movement

A total of 42 members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police were killed in attacks by angry mobs during the recent quota reform movement.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam said this after visiting the injured police members at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the capital on Sunday.

He said two RAB members and forty police personnel were killed and many police members were also injured in attacks by angry mobs when they went to suppress the quota reform movement.

Of the injured, 507 received treatment at Rajarbagh Police Hospital. Besides, 27 police members are still undergoing treatment there, and one of them is in the Intensive Care Unit.