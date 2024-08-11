CMCH bans politics for students, teachers, staffs

Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Saturday imposed a complete ban on student politics and prohibited all political affiliations for teachers, staffs, and administrative personnel.

The decision was informed in a notice signed by the principal of the college Dr Sahena Akhtar on Saturday.

According to the notice, according to the unanimous decision of the academic council meeting on March 3, 2021, all kinds of gatherings, processions, slogans, etc. were completely banned in Chittagong Medical College and related areas until further orders to maintain a fair and orderly environment in the college campus.

At the same time, for the information of all concerned of the medical college, it is being informed that according to the decision of the emergency meeting held on 10 August 2024, the involvement of the students and teachers, officers and employees of the medical college with all kinds of political and other organizations activities is prohibited”.

It is mentioned in the notice that punishment will be given against those who disobey this order according to the rules of Chittagong Medical College.