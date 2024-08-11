Islami Bank head office attacked, officials among 5 injured by bullets

Five people, including three officials, sustained bullet injuries after some armed people attacked the head office of Islami Bank Bangladesh in the capital’s Motijheel on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 10:15am.

The injured officials are Mamun, Abdur Rahman, Baki Billah; and guard Shafiullah Sarder. The identity of another injured could not be known.

Witnesses said some officials gathered in front of the Islami Bank tower in the morning and started protest against loan scam. Suddenly, more than one hundred people, including some S Alam Group-backed officials, equipped with arms, tried to enter the bank. When they were barred from entering, they started firing indiscriminately, leaving five people of the Islami Bank injured by bullet.

Later, the bank officials chased them.

Of the injured, three are in critical state.