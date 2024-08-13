Farooq-e-Azam sworn in as adviser

Freedom fighter Farooq-e-Azam was sworn in as an adviser of the interim government led by Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11am on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony began with the National Anthem. During the ceremony, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of those who were killed in the recent Quota Reform Movement.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony. After taking the oath, the new advisor signed the oath book.

Farooq-e-Azam returned to Bangladesh from the United States on Sunday night.

Earlier, on Sunday, Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Supradeep Chakma took oath.