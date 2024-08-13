Salman F Rahman, Anisul Haque arrested

Former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on private investment Salman F Rahman, along with former Law Minister Anisul Haque have been arrested. The two were apprehended from Sadarghat area in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Mainul Hasan confirmed their detention on Tuesday evening, adding, “They both individuals were detained in connection with a case filed at New Market Police Station in the capital.”

According to police sources, the arrests were made relating to the incidents that occurred during the quota reform protests. On July 16, during a clash in front of Dhaka College, two individuals—one student and one street vendor—were killed. Two murder cases were filed at the police station in connection with these deaths, and both Anisul Haque and Salman F Rahman have been arrested as alleged instigators of the violence.

A notification from DMP’s Public Relations (Media) Department confirmed that Salman F Rahman and Anisul Haque were arrested in Sadarghat area while attempting to flee via water routes.

Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet members and several Awami League leaders have gone into hiding, with some reportedly leaving the country. While Indian media had previously reported that Salman F Rahman had left the country with Sheikh Hasina but today’s news confirms his arrest in Dhaka.