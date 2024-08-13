Girl, 13, admits violent disorder at hotel protest

A 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a protest at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Aldershot.

Prosecutors said the girl was among a crowd gathered outside Potters International Hotel and was seen punching and kicking at the entrance of the hotel.

A police officer was injured when disorder broke out at the demonstration involving about 200 people on 31 July.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sat with her parents at the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court.

She was one of dozens of people appearing in courts across England on Tuesday following widespread riots.

Kerry Richardson, prosecuting at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, said that if the girl involved in the Aldershot disorder had been an adult, she would be recommending a two-year custodial sentence.

District Judge Tim Pattinson ordered a pre-sentence report before adjourning the hearing for sentencing on 30 September.

Following the girl’s conviction, senior crown prosecutor Thomas Power, said: “This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs – and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said the majority of people attending the protest outside the hotel which housed asylum seekers had “gathered in a peaceful manner”.

Some disorder was reported but officers were able to disperse the group quickly.

There were outbreaks of violence in other towns and cities across England and in Northern Ireland, including Plymouth, Sunderland, Belfast, Rotherham, Manchester and London.

It followed the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport – with unrest fuelled by misinformation online.

Seven men have also appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with the Aldershot protest.

Joe Howell, 19, of Bareham Drive in Ash, Surrey pleaded not guilty to one charge of assaulting a police officer and gave no indication of a plea for one charge of using threatening or unlawful violence.

He has been released on conditional bail and ordered to appear for a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.

Cameron Bowling, 40, of Broadhurst in Farnborough, is also charged with one count of using threatening or unlawful violence.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court and gave no indication of plea. Mr Bowling was released on conditional bail to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.

A warrant without bail for the arrest of Perrie Fisher, 28, of Hillside Road in Farnham was issued.

He was charged with one count of using threatening or unlawful violence, but failed to attend court.

They all face one charge of using threatening or unlawful violence and have given no indication of plea.

The men were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.

Steven Tiquin, 41, Grosvenor Road, Aldershot, also appeared in court charged with assaulting an emergency worker, affray and a racially aggravated public order offence.

These charges relate to an incident on 3 August, when police were investigating reports of disorder following the protest.

A police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mr Tiquin did not enter a plea and was also released on conditional bail to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.