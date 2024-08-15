Service seekers suffer as most UZ chairmen in Syhet absconding

A vacuum in local government service has been prevailing as most of the upazila (UZ) chairmen in Sylhet have remained in hiding since after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister and her fleeing on August 5.

Locals, especially the service seekers, have been suffering a lot due to the deadlock while many of the staff members in the UPs are also absent hampering services.

Sources said 11 out the total 13 upazila parishad chairmen in Sylhet district are from Awami League. Most of them went into hiding after the fall of the AL regime.

Even they are not available in their houses and some of them left the country, the sources added.

They have not attended their offices since August 4 and 5 and even kept their cell phones off.

However, only Beanibazar upazila parishad chairman Abul Kashem Pallab, also joint secretary of the upazila AL, has been attending his office for several days.

The others have remained in hiding on security ground amid non-functioning of the law enforces since after the fall of the AL government.

However, the situation has started improving with most of the police stations resuming operations.

The hiding chairmen include Sylhet Sadar upazila chairman Sujat Ali Rafique, also district AL vice president; Osmaninagar’s Sha-mim Ahmed, also district Jubo League president; Balaganj’s Anhar Mia, also upazila AL general secretary; Jaintapur’s Liakat Ali, also upazila AL general secretary;

Companiganj’s Md Mojir Uddin, also district AL deputy office secretary; Golapganj’s Monzur Kadir Shafi Chowdhury, also district AL member; Fenc-huganj’s Ashfaqul Islam Sabbir, also ex-president of upazila Chhatra League, Dakshin Surma’s Badrul Islam, also joint secretary of upazila AL; and Kanaighat’s Mushtak Ahmed Polash, also district AL publicity secretary.

However, Zakiganj upazila chairman Lokman Uddin Chowdhury, also senior AL leader, could not attend office due to sickness, family sources claimed.

Abul Kashem Pallab of Beanibazar has been attending office for days.

However, Biswanath and Gowainghat upazila chairmen faced no trouble as they are BNP men and attending office regularly.

Sources close to the AL-linked chairmen said that they remained absent apprehending possible attacks or vandalism while the lawmen were also absent.