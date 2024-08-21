Papon resigns from post of BCB president

Nazmul Hasan Papon has resigned from the post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

The decision was announced after an emergency meeting of the directors organized by the BCB at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Wednesday.

Nazmul Hasan was supposed to join today’s meeting virtually at the Ministry of Youth and Sports. There he announced his resignation. Earlier, he hinted about his resignation to a BCB director.

Nazmul took charge of BCB for the first time in 2012 as the president nominated by the government. He became the elected president the following year. Since then, he has been serving as the elected president of BCB for three consecutive terms.

Najumal Hasan Papon was also an elected Member of Parliament in addition to handling the duties of BCB President. He was the MP of Kishoreganj-6 constituency since 2009. Last January, he got the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.