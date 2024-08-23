Gold price hits record high of Tk 126,006 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has set a new record high for gold prices with the cost of one bhori of gold reaching Tk 126,006.

BAJUS confirmed the information in a press release on Thursday, adding,” This historic price will take effect from Friday.”

The decision was made during a meeting of BAJUS standing committee on pricing and price monitoring, which cited an increase in the price of pure gold in local market as the reason for the hike.

This latest increase follows a previous record set on August 21, when the price of gold was raised to Tk 124,501 per bhori. Bangladesh first saw gold prices surpass the Tk 100,000 per bhori mark on July 20 last year.