Promising lung cancer vaccine trial begins in UK

A 67-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to try what doctors hope will be a revolutionary new treatment for lung cancer – a vaccine that tells the body how to fight and kill the disease.

It uses the same mRNA technology as some Covid jabs to give instructions to the immune system.

The early-stage trial in which Janusz Racz is taking part will check the shot is safe.

Some 34 research sites in seven countries, including University College London in the UK, will recruit 130 patients to try it.

Highly targeted

The treatment should specifically target cancer cells for destruction rather than healthy ones, hopefully meaning fewer side effects.

It contains information about several markers found on the surface of lung cancer cells to teach the patient’s immune system what to find and fight.

The BNT116 vaccine, made by German biotechnology company BioNTech, could be a game-changer, say experts.

Prof Siow Ming Lee, who is clinical lead for the UK part of the trial, told the BBC’s Today programme: “We hope to kick-start this new era of mRNA cancer vaccine treatment for lung cancer.

“Hopefully, in combination with the current standard treatment – immunotherapy and chemotherapy – we can provide an additional immune boost.”

Mr Racz, from London, says he is open to trying new things.

“I hope it will provide a defence against cancer cells. But I also thought that my participation in this research could help other people in future, and help this therapy become more widely available.

“As a scientist myself, I know that science can only advance if people agree to participate in programmes like this.”

Mr Racz, who works in artificial intelligence, was diagnosed with lung cancer after having some breathing problems that he thought might be asthma.

A medical scan (for an unrelated issue) revealed a tumour on his right lung.

NHS England national cancer director Dame Cally Palmer said shots like this one could be “revolutionary” in vaccinating people against their own cancers to prevent the disease returning.

“A cancer diagnosis is very worrying, but access to groundbreaking trials – alongside other innovations to diagnose and treat cancers earlier – provides hope.

“We expect to see thousands more patients taking part in trials over the next few years,” she said.

The trial will recruit people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from early-stage before surgery or radiotherapy, to late-stage disease or recurrent cancer – to have the jab alongside standard immunotherapy.

The other UK hospitals taking part include:

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Velindre University NHS Trust

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

There are several other vaccines being used against different types of cancer.

Unlike vaccines to protect us from infectious diseases, such as measles, cancer treatment vaccines are for people who already have the illness.

Cancer vaccines help your body’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

Some, like this latest one, are designed based on common markers that tend to occur only on cancer cells. Others are bespoke or tailor-made for an individual's specific tumour.

“While very early stage, we look forward to seeing how the study progresses.”

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 million in 2020. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type.

