Attack on police stations: Police sue 40,000 in Ctg

As many as 40,000 individuals were made accused in a case filed over an attack on Chattogram Kotwali Police Station, looting arms and torching police station on August 5.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) inspector (investigation) Ripon Kumar Das filed the case under Special Powers Act and Explosive Substances Act on Friday night.

Officer-in-charge of the police station SM Obaidul Haque confirmed the information.

According to the case statement, miscreants with a procession stormed into Kotwali Police Station and looted valuables and arms on August 5 following the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. A number of vehicles were vandalised and torched during the attack. They also set the police station on fire, causing a loss of Tk 8.30 crore.

On August 5, miscreants carried out attacks on eight police stations out of 16 under CMP and looted valuables, according to CMP.

Forty-five vehicles were torched during the attacks while 500 arms and 12,000 ammunition were looted. The CMP has estimated the loss at Tk 21 crore.