Hasina tries to create confusion among countrymen staying in India: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is trying to create confusion among the countrymen by staying in India.

“The works of building new Bangladesh have been started after fleeing the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on August 5 through student-people movement. Works are going on to build a real humanitarian Bangladesh by ensuring justice and democratic system. But, ousted Sheikh Hasina is still trying to mislead the countrymen by spreading confusion from India,” he said.

He told reporters while exchanging views with journalists here.

Fakhrul said they (Awami League) didn’t any work for building Bangladesh rather they had destroyed all democratic institutions after assuming power in 2008.

Extending thanks to all students, he said the general students have ousted the AL government realizing the feelings of common people.

He hoped that the interim government led by Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will take step to hold an election.

About the flood situation, Fakhrul said a large part of the country is now affected by flood. The situation has been created due to rainfall in Bangladesh as well as opening of dams in Indian state of Tripura, he said,

adding India should have warned downstream country Bangladesh before

releasing the water.

Discussions, he said, were held with India about 54 common rivers at different times, but it’s a very great regret that there were no solutions.

Over misrule of AL government, Fakhrul said about 700 people remained missing while about 2,000 leaders and activists were killed in the last 15 years.

About 1.45 lakh false cases lodged against about 60 lakh leaders and activists of BNP, he added.

BNP Chairperson, he said, has been freed through movement, but she never bow

down. Besides, many false cases were lodged against BNP’s acting chairman

Tarique Rahman, he added.

Fakhrul said, “We are trying to face those cases legally. We are really in very anxiety about the missing people, including Ilias Ali. An investigation team from the United Nations has reached here. We are optimistic that we will get proper information”.

BNP Sylhet district unit president Abdul Qayum Chowdhury and Sylhet city unit

acting president Miftah Siddique, among others, also addressed the press conference.

BNP chairperson’s advisors Tahsina Rushdir Luna, Dr Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Ariful Haque Chowdhury, BNP Sunamganj district unit president Kalim Uddin Ahmed Milan and national executive committee member Abul Khair Chowdhury Shamim, among others, were present.