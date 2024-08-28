3 ex-chief justices amomg seven sued for contempt of court

A Supreme Court lawyer on Wednesday filed a case against seven judges, including three former chief justices, for contempt of court.

Adv Yunus Ali Akand filed the case with the relevant branch of the High Court this morning.

The three chief justices are Syed Mahmud Hossain, Hasan Foez Siddique and Obaidul Hasan, while the four judges are Md Iman Ali, Mirza Hossain Hayder, Abu Bakr Siddique and Md Nuruzzaman Noni.

Yunus Ali Akand alleged that on September 27, 2020, these judges punished him, abused of power, without giving him an opportunity to hold a hearing. Later, they imposed a three-month ban on his practice in both the Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court.