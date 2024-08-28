Ban order on Jamaat-Shibir lifted, gazette anytime

The banning order of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir was withdrawn on Wednesday (August 28).

A gazette in this regard publishes anytime.

On August 1, Jamaat-Shibir was banned by the previous Awami League-led government. And Public Security Division of the Home Ministry published a gazette notification in this regard.

Jamaat’s lawyer Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir said that the government has withdrawn the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that banned the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

He added, the charges that brought against Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir are totally false, baseless. Review committee of the home ministry did not get any involvement of Jamaat and Shibir in the recent sabotage activities. For this, the interim government chief adviser, home adviser and law adviser took the decision of banning the previous order.