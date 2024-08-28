Youth held with 105 gold bars in Sylhet airport

Custom Intelligence and National Security Intelligence (NSI) in a joint drive arrested a man along with 1,372 bhoris of gold from Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Hossain Ahmed, son of Nurul Islam of Goramarakandi village in Goainghat upazila of the district.

Director of Civil Aviation of Sylhet Hafiz Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that acting on a tip-off, a team of Custom Intelligence and NSI challenged a passenger of flight BG-252 coming from Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates and seized 105 gold bars from the passenger.

Legal actions will be taken in this regard, added the official.