HC dismisses writ seeking ban on AL

The High Court on Sunday dismissed the writ petition seeking ban on the Awami League as a political party.

An HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzamana and Justice Md Mahbubul Islam passed this order.

The writ petitioner Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan was present in the court, while attorney general Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

Earlier, Arifur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Director of the rights group Sarada Society, filed the writ on August 19 seeking the cancellation of the registration of the Bangladesh Awami League and a ban as a political party for mass killing of students and citizens during the quota reform movement.

It also pleaded to rename all the institutions across the country named after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.