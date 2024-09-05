‘Last general election was controversial since it was not inclusive’

Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, who tendered resignation, on Thursday said the last general election drew controversy logically as it was not an inclusive one.

“Since the election was not inclusive in terms of participation of the political parties, it has been controversial. It is correct and logical,” he said adding that his commission conducted elections and by-elections in a total of 318 constituencies.

The CEC made the remarks during the announcement of the resignation of his and other election commissioners at a press conference in the Nirbachon Bhaban in the city.

He said since it was actually a one-party election, there was no need for vote-rigging and exercising influence from the government-level.

“The election was held within the party. It was within not between (the parties),” said Kazi Habibul Awal.

But in the 53-year history of Bangladesh, there is no instance that any election commission voluntarily resigned, canceling an election by ignoring the constitution, he said.

The CEC said the Commission has conducted elections (including by-polls) in 992 Union Parishads, 496 Upazila Parishads, 71 Zilla Parishads, 90 municipalities, and 16 City Corporations in the last two years.

“There was no widespread controversy or criticism about the integrity, completeness, and impartiality of the elections as in the past,” he claimed.

Habibul Awal said his commission has tried to arrange all the elections with caution, considering the disputed and questionable matters in all past elections since 1973, including the 2008, 2014 and 2018 polls.