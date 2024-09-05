Sreeramsi Genocide Day Commemorated in East London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

September 1, 2024 – The Sreeramshi Welfare Association UK organised a solemn Milad and Dua Mahfil at the Brick Lane Jame Masjid in East London on 31 August 2024 to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Sreeramsi Genocide.

The event honoured the memory of over 200 freedom-loving individuals who were massacred by Pakistani forces and their allies on 31 August 1971, in Sreeramsi, Sylhet, Bangladesh. The atrocities took place at the Sreeramsi High School grounds and along the road of Wajid Ali and Haji Omar Ali’s Pond in Jagannathpur Upazila, Sunamganj.

Hafez Maulana Motiul Haque Bachchu led the prayers, with Welfare President Islam Uddin and General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Khokon managing the event. Notable attendees included Amir Hussain, Omar Ali, Alhaj Abdul Malik Manik, Abar Ali, Ansarul Haque, Ali Ashraf, Abdul Kahar, Azizul Haque Monteswar, Haji Jamshed Ali, and Tanveer Piyas, among others.

This annual observance in the UK and Bangladesh serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and aims to preserve the memory of those who lost their lives in this tragic event.