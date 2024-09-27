Biman Bangladesh celebrates International Tourism Day at Sylhet Airport

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, marked International Tourism Day on Friday by welcoming passengers with flowers upon their arrival at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani International Airport.

The special ceremony, led by Biman’s Sylhet District Manager MD Shahnewaz Mazumder and Airport Director Hafiz Ahmed, took place as Flight BG-601, carrying 74 passengers from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, landed at 11:35am.

Senior officials from Biman and the airport joined the event, creating a festive atmosphere to reflect the airline’s commitment to promoting tourism in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Shahnewaz Mazumder highlighted the significance of observing International Tourism Day at key airports like Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar, two of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

“Our aim is to further boost the tourism potential of these renowned spots,” he said.

Sylhet, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, attracts thousands of visitors annually to sites like Jaflong, Bisnakandi, and Bholaganj’s white stone fields, also known as “Sada Pathor.”

The region is often referred to as the “Misti Panir” (sweet water) tourist area, making it a favorite destination for both domestic and international travelers.

International Tourism Day has been celebrated in Bangladesh since 1980, aligning with global efforts to highlight tourism’s role in fostering cultural exchange and economic growth.

This year’s observance by Biman Bangladesh Airlines reaffirms the airline’s dedication to promoting the country’s vibrant tourism industry and enhancing the travel experience for its passengers.