Mahmudur Rahman sent to jail on surrender

Mahmudur Rahman, former acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, was sent to jail on Sunday in a case filed for plotting to kidnap and kill former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Earlier in the morning, Mahmudur Rahman surrendered before the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque and sought bail with a condition to file an appeal.

After hearing, Magistrate Mahbubul Haque ordered to send him to jail.

Around 11:25AM, he was taken to jail from the court by a prison van.

Mahmudur Rahman’s lawyers Sayed Jaynul Abedin and Sheikh Shakil Ahmmed Ripon confirmed the matter.

Mahmudur Rahman returned home on Friday (September 27) after a long self exile in Turkey.

He and four others were convicted by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACCM) Asaduzzaman Noor on August 17 last year in the case under two separate sections.

Convicted other three are: senior journalist Shafique Rehman, Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskrit Sangtha (JASAS) leaders Mohammadullah, Rizvi Ahmed Sejar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan.

According to the case details, the accused persons held a meeting at home and abroad for kidnapping and kill Sajib Wajed Joy, the then ICT advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September 2011.

Inspector Fazlur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) filed the case with Paltan thana on August 3, 2015 and submitted charge sheet on February 19, 2018.

A total of 12 people including Sajib Wajed Joy gave their depositions before the court in this connection.