Japanese envoy meets IGP, vows to support police capacity building

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam at the Police Headquarters and promised to continue supports for the capacity building of the police.

Welcoming the Japanese envoy at the Police Headquarters in the capital city, the police chief said Japan is one of the major development partners of Bangladesh and recalled the existing friendly relations between the countries.

“The cooperation of Japan on police training and other arenas would be continued in the days to come,” he hoped.

Kiminori thanked Bangladesh Police for giving required security to the projects being implemented by Japan and the Japanese staying in Bangladesh.

“The Japanese cooperation on providing training to Bangladesh Police and logistic supports alongside building its capacity would be continued. It would further extend in future,” he pledged.

Concerned officials of the Japanese embassy and police headquarters were present at the meeting.