A slice of heaven for pizza lovers – Domino’s Pizza

While some people dream about winning a jackpot, I spend most of the time dreaming about digging into a scrumptious slice of pizza that will ignite fireworks around my mouth or play music out of nowhere. If you are a pizza lover like me, then there is no excitement than biting into a perfectly baked and cheesy slice of pizza that hits all the right notes. I love going to different pizzerias to try out various kinds of pizza, and let me tell you, Domino’s Pizzais par excellence in this category!

Recently, I visited their newest restaurantat Jashimuddin in Uttara and tried some of their best-selling items. Before I delve into the world of the delish and gooey goodness of – cheese, let me tell you about the restaurant. The artistic fusion of artsy wall with a theme of Dhaka city and Domino’s Pizza’siconic colors creates an Instagram-worthy dining space – appealing to both millennials and Gen Z. Combination of glass walls, artistic touches, and floral accents makes Jashimuddin branch the ideal place for young people to hang out with friends. And if you don’t feel like going to the store, then you can order away. Domino’s Pizza promises to deliver orders within 30 minutes, and they deliver till late at night, too.

Fret not if you can’t go to the Jashimuddin branch, as the brand-has 34 -restaurantsacross the country where you can enjoy mouthwatering pizza along with other delicacies. Now, let’s delve into the journey of mouthwatering cheesy and saucy pizza and garlic bread to chocolaty and gooey Choco Lava Delight.

Farmhouse Pizza: Farmhouse is part of Domino’s Pizza’s favorite Pizza menu. The moment I saw the pizza, I just knew it will be something special. The vibrant colors of yellow and red peppers combined with mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese made it visually appetizing and tasted heavenly. The flavors were just bursting in my mouth, hitting the right notes. The fresh toppings and cheesy goodness perfectly complemented the crisp hand-tossed crust. For those who love a lighter pizza, Farmhouse Pizza is for you. It’s also perfect for late-night munching.

Smoky Chicken Pizza and Chicken Saucy Tornado Pizza: Smoky Chicken Pizza and Chicken Saucy Tornado Pizza are part of Domino’s Pizza’s Saucy & Messy Pizza menu. The phrase Saucy & Messy definitely lives up to its name because both pizzas were drenched in BBQ sauce, making each bite a delightful mess. The Smoky Chicken was my favorite out of the two as the combination of BBQ chicken with sweet corn and BBQ sauce created the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. The Chicken Saucy Tornado pizza, on the other hand, was topped with grilled chicken , onion and red capsicum, while the combination of tomato sauce, seasoned cheese, and BBQ sauce adds an extra punch to the mix. Both pizzas are sure to win younger crowds’ hearts with their bold flavors.

Texas BBQ Chicken: Texas BBQ Chicken is part of Domino’s Loaded Pizza menu. As per the category, the crispy hand-tossed crust and mozzarella cheese were loaded with toppings like barbecued chicken, capsicum, mushroom, and barbecue sauce. The rich and tangy taste combined with a hint of smokiness is perfect for those looking for a bold and flavorful experience. Those looking to experiment with something unique, try it; you will appreciate the distinctivemix of tangy barbecue andmouthwatering toppings.

Spicy Chicken Pizza: Spicy Chicken Pizza is part of Domino’s Pizza’s Classic Pizza menu. The pizza is topped with chunks of tender spicy chicken, onion, capsicum, and a generous amount of cheese, creating a perfect balance. The spice of the chicken brings a fiery kick but is not too overwhelming that you would be gobbling down water to exhaust the fire in the mouth. The flavor is bold yet balanced and perfect for those who enjoy pizza with a bit of zing.

Stuffed Chicken Garlic Bread: No pizza meal is complete without a cheesy sidekick. The warm, buttery, and garlicky bread was stuffed with chicken, onions, peppers, and gooey mozzarella cheese that would make anyone’s mouth water the moment you pulledout a piece. It’s a must-try for any carb and garlic bread lovers.

Choco Lava Delight: The gooey chocolaty dessert is the perfect sweet ending to a pizza meal. The molten chocolate center surrounded by the outer layer of the soft cake makes it perfect to end the meal on a sweet note. I have a sweet tooth and loved every bite of it. Apparently, it’s already one of the best-sellers, especially among the kids.

Domino’s Pizza brings international flavors to the local scene and has already won many hearts across the country, including pizza enthusiasts like me. With their convenient home delivery service that operates till late night, it’sa go-to choice for people of all ages, from young pizza enthusiasts to seasoned diners. Those who haven’t yet tried, go and check their mouthwatering menu. Trust me, you won’t regret it. To experience the joy of cheesy goodness, order online for home delivery on the ‘Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh’ app – available on Play Store, App Store, or directly from the web at m.dominos.com.bd or call at 16656.