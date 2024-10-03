Habiganj AL leader held in murder case

A local Awami League leader of Habiganj was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday night in a case filed over the murder of Mostak during the recent anti-discrimination student movement. .

The arrested man is Sankha Subhra Roy, is the labor affairs secretary of District Awami League and general secretary of Habiganj Zilla Motor Malik Group Sankha.

Alamgir Kabir, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station, said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Subhra Roy from near Shaistaganj new bridge area last night.

Sankha Subhra Roy was produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Fakhrul Islam on Thursday afternoon and the court sent him to jail, said officer-in-charge of Habiganj Court Police Station Nazmul Islam.

Earlier, Mostak was shot dead during a clash with Awami League in Habiganj town during the anti-discrimination student movement on August 4.

In this incident of August 22, SM Mamun filed a murder case against hundreds of Awami League leaders and activists, including former Member of Parliament (MP) Abu Zahir.