The best time to indulge in sweets during the festive season is…

With Navratri underway and Dussehra only a few days away, there is a festive spirit in the air. But, as much as festivities are about happiness and the coming together of families and friends, they are also about indulging in sweets. However, many people tend to over-indulge and risk gaining excess weight, feeling bloated, and also consuming empty calories. What’s the way forward? TV host and model Roshni Chopra caught up with nutrition and wellness consultant Neha Sahaya, who suggested some tips for when you want to indulge a little more.

*Eat sweets post meals but not on an empty stomach

*Choose traditional Indian sweets like kheer, ladoo, and halwa, made of nuts and ghee, instead of brownies and chocolates, which are empty calories.

*To avoid acidity, have water with sabja seeds 15-20 minutes before your meals.

*You do not need to do intermittent fasting. All you need to do is keep a gap between your dinner and breakfast for at least 12 hours. This will help your digestion, said Sahaya.

Concurring, Dr Bhavana P, chief dietitian, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad said moderation and timing are key when enjoying sweets during the festive season. “The best time to indulge in sweets is after a balanced meal, ideally during the afternoon,” said Dr Bhavana.

Pairing sweets with foods high in fibre or protein can also help “stabilise blood sugar levels”. “Avoid having sweets on an empty stomach, as this can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar, followed by a crash, leaving you feeling sluggish,” elucidated Dr Bhavana.

It’s also wise to be mindful of portion sizes. “Rather than overindulging, savour smaller portions of your favourite festive treats. Opt for sweets made with healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, or natural sweeteners such as dates or honey, which offer some nutritional benefits,” said Dr Bhavana.

What to note?

Enjoy sweets during the festive season, but aim for moderation. Have them after meals, and choose healthier options whenever possible to maintain balance and well-being.