Deaths during student movement: 9 bodies to be exhumed in Sylhet

The bodies of nine people killed during the Anti-Discrmination Student Movement in Sylhet are set to be exhumed for autopsies.

The bodies will be exhumed once the necessary preparations are complete, police said.

Among them, six victims are from Golapganj upazila and three from Beanibazar.

Mir Md Abdun Naser, officer-in-charge (OC) of Golapganj police station, said that four magistrates have been designated to oversee the digging up process, which will occur in consultation with the magistrates.

According to police and court sources, Judge Abida Sultana Moly of Sylhet Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-2 authorised the removal of the six bodies on September 4 and 5, following a request from the investigating officer.

The victims from Golapganj include Nazmul Islam, 24, Hasan Ahmad Joy, 20, Sunny Ahmad, 22, Sani Ahmad, 22, Taj Uddin, 40, Minhaj Ahmad ,23, and Gaus Uddin, 35, — all killed during the student protests.

Six cases have been filed with Golapganj Police Station regarding the incidents, with another case being filed with a court.

Autopsies had not been conducted at that time due to the prevailing tense atmosphere, prompting the investigating officers to seek post-mortem examinations, leading to the court’s order for exhumation in the presence of a magistrate.

In Beanibazar, three individuals—Tareq Ahmad, Raihan Ahmad, and Moinul Islam—were killed on 5 August during a victory procession after the fall of the Awami League government, with police opening fire.

Their relatives buried them the next day without autopsies.

Three murder cases have been registered in the Beanibazar Police Station in connection with the deaths, and the bodies of the three victims will also be exhumed for autopsies.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Beanibazar Police Station Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury said that the full court order has not yet been received.

Necessary steps will be taken for exhumation of the bodies and postmortems after receiving the full order, the OC added.