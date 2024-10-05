Army chief pays courtesy call on president

Chief of Army Staff Gen Waker-Uz Zaman on Saturday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the president was apprised of the overall activities of the force by the army chief.

Mohammed Shahabuddin said the Bangladesh Army is playing a commendable role in the welfare of the countrymen and providing security to the lives and property.

The army will stand by the country and its people in their any need including natural calamities in the days to come, the head of state hoped.

The army chief informed the president that various units of the army are working across the country to support the civil administration.