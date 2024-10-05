Durga Puja clothing with creative designs

Durga Puja is one of the largest religious festivals in Bangladesh, symbolizing peace and harmony.

Le Reve, fashion and lifestyle brand, has launched its stunning 2024 Puja Festival Collection, featuring bright fall colors and diverse designs. This collection seamlessly blends modern fashion trends with the traditional festive spirit.

Le Reve CEO Monnujan Nargis shared, “Durga Puja festive unity has inspired Le Reve’s Puja collection. I wish everyone celebrating Durga Puja a joyful and blessed festival.”

She continued, “Our fall collection’s influence is visible in this year’s Puja designs. While the traditional red and white colors of Puja remain significant, the fall palette brings in bold, festive hues. Alongside vermilion red, shades like mustard yellow, orange, brown, ocher, peacock blue, pink, gold, yellow, black, green, beige, teal, royal blue, and maroon are trending. Popular prints and motifs such as paisley, heirloom geometry, ornamental flora, Victorian vines, and ethnic patterns, along with dramatic sleeves, stand collars, kaftan cuts, and layered capes, bring a modern flair to the traditional attire. These styles are perfect not just for Puja but for any evening celebration.”

Renowned fashion designer Biplab Saha, through his popular fashion brand Bishwo Rang, has creatively presented the history, tradition, culture of Bengal in a well-crafted style. “Portraits”, consisting of graphical geometric forms of aesthetic forms of nature, Durga motifs, mantras etc. Presented on the dirty surface of Saree, Punjabi, Dhoti, Three Piece, Fatwa, Shirt, etc.

In an effort to make the Puja festival more colorful, Kay Kraft has come up with a variety of tailored clothing. Kay Kraft’s Durga Puja collection is designed according to ongoing trends with mixed motif inspiration and color scheme including mandala, floral, tamjara, tribal, traditional, vintage. Variations are made in the pattern. Bringing new dimension to the combination of retro look with classic look. Apart from this, various clothes are also made in traditional patterns.