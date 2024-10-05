Sultan Mohammad Mansur sent to jail

Former DUCSU VP and lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed has been sent to jail in a case filed over the murder of Juba Dal leader Shamim Mollah.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order on Saturday (October 5).

The investigation officer of the case produced him before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bar till completion of the probe.

A Dhaka court on September 30 placed him on five-day remand in a case, lodged with Paltan police station over killing Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mollah.