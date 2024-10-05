Shakib to lead Los Angeles Waves in USA T10 league

Bangladesh’s star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to defy age and expectations, embarking on a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Despite speculation that he might slow down, the Bangladesh all-rounder is set to captain the Los Angeles Waves in National Cricket League’s T10 tournament in the USA.

Shakib’s team, Los Angeles Waves, boasts an impressive lineup of international talent, including Tim David, Joe Burns, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, George Munsey, Stephen Eskinazi, Todd Astle, Waqas Saleem, Pankaj Kampli, Rishi Ramesh, and Majid Zubair.

The Waves’ first match kicks off Saturday at 9 PM (Bangladesh time) against the New York Lions. Their second match will be against the Texas Gladiators on October 6, also at 9 PM. On October 7, they face the Atlanta Kings, with the match scheduled to begin at 6 PM Bangladesh time.

Meanwhile, the Texas Gladiators initially selected another Bangladeshi star, Tamim Iqbal, for the tournament. However, due to his commentary commitments for the ongoing India-Bangladesh series, Tamim will not be participating, and his name is absent from the Gladiators’ final squad.

The Gladiators will be led by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, with other notable players including Samit Patel, Dawid Malan, James Fuller, Keemo Paul, Jason Behrendorff, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Rafiq.