838 traffic cases filed, Tk 37.94 lakh realized as fine

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) has filed 838 cases and realised Tk 37,94,500 as fine in a single day in metropolitan areas for violating traffic rules.

A DMP press release issued on Saturday said the cases were filed on October 11 through regular

drive against traffic rules violators.

During the drive, a total of 157 vehicles were dumped and 82 others motor vehicles towed, the release added.

DMP mentioned that the drives against traffic rule violations will continue to ensure discipline on the city streets.