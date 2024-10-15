PSC chairman, 4 members sworn-in

The newly appointed Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Prof Mobasser Momen and four members took oaths on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath to them at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Tuesday noon.

Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the ceremony.

The four other members are Dr Nurul Kadir, Dr Mohammad Aminul Islam, Dr Mohammad Nazmul Amin and Md Sujayet Ullah.

On October 9, Mobasser Monem, a professor of the Public Administration Department of Dhaka University, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the PSC.