Mirpur-10 metro station reopens

The Mirpur-10 metro rail station, which has been kept shut for almost three months after it was vandalised, reopened on Tuesday (October 15).

Mohammad Abdur Rauf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), confirmed the information to media.

On 19 July, unidentified individuals vandalised the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations amid the complete shutdown programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

Though the metro rail operations resumed on August 25, but the two stations remained closed.

After visiting the Mirpur-10 station in the morning, Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, advisor to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, revealed that the repairs of the damaged metro station cost Tk1.25 crore.