UK’s envoy discusses on its support to interim government

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain and discussed the UK’s support for Bangladesh’s interim government.

During the meeting, the British envoy reiterated the UK’s commitment to assisting Bangladesh’s interim administration as it works to lay the foundation for a democratic transition in the country.

Both of them also discussed the ongoing Rohingya crisis while Touhid highlighting Bangladesh’s immense burden in hosting over one million displaced people from Myanmar.

The two sides discussed the need for stronger international cooperation to ensure the safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingya population.

They also discussed various issues related to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to be held in Samoa this month.