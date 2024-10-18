Businessmen urged not to raise essentials’ prices

Speakers at a function here have urged the businessmen not to raise the prices of all essentials without logical reasons.

Due to natural disasters like floods, there has been a slight increase in the prices of some essential commodities. However, prices have increased abnormally recently, which has caused discomfort to consumers, they said, BSS reports.

There is no alternative to bring commodity prices within purchasing capacity for everyone, they also said.

They made the comments while addressing a views exchange meeting on controlling the prices of all essentials held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Thursday.

District administration arranged the meeting in order to control the prices of all essentials.

DC Chowdhury Muazzam Ahmed presided over the meeting while additional district magistrate Mashiur Rahman moderated the function.