Ex-secretaries Helaluddin, Mostafa Kamal remanded in murder cases

A Dhaka court on Friday placed former secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Helaluddin Ahmed on a four-day remand and former senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mostafa Kamal Uddin on a three-day remand in separate murder cases.

Mostafa Kamal Uddin was remanded in the case lodged over the murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim as police produced him before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.

The same court also placed former EC secretary Helaluddin Ahmed on a four-day remand as police pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case filed over the killing of BNP activist Makbul.

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mostafa Kamal Uddin from Lalkhan Bazar area of Chittagong city on Thursday, while a team of Kotwali Police Station arrested Helaluddin Ahmed from Khulshi area of Chittagong city on Wednesday.