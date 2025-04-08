Bangladeshi ship model displayed for the first time at IMO headquarters

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Shipping Adviser Announces Bangladesh’s IMO Candidature and Presents Model Bangladeshi Ship Replica to IMO Secretariat

At a reception at the IMO Delegates Lounge, Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain officially announced on 7 April 2025.

Bangladesh’s candidature for Category C of the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The event was attended by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives, and delegates from various member states and international organizations. From Bangladesh, High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to the IMO Abida Islam, Deputy High Commissioner Hazrat Ali Khan, DG Shipping Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, Counsellor (Maritime Affairs) & Alternate Permanent Representative Captain Kazi A B M Shameem, and Counsellor (Political) Moumita Zeenat were present.

Dr. Hussain highlighted Bangladesh’s maritime heritage, strategic location in the Indo-Pacific, and growing role in global trade, with over 5,000 ships calling at its ports annually and a fleet of 95 oceangoing and 20,000+ coastal vessels. Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to sustainable maritime development, he expressed strong support for the IMO’s decarbonization goals and noted the country’s leadership in ship recycling—underscored by its ratification of the Hong Kong Convention, which helped trigger its entry into force. With over 21,000 trained seafarers, including 120+ women, Bangladesh remains a champion of maritime safety, seafarer welfare, and gender inclusion.

As a symbolic gesture, Shipping Adviser presented a model Bangladeshi ship replica to the IMO Secretariat. This is the first time a Bangladeshi replica ship has been established at the IMO Secretariat at the initiative of Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Rt) Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain since after Bangladesh’s membership at the IMO in 1976. The model Ship replica has been made by Khulna Shipyard Ltd , Bangladesh .

Shipping Adviser also called on the IMO Secretary-General at his office to discuss enhanced cooperation in green shipping, alternative fuels, and technology transfer.

Currently serving on the IMO Council for 2023–2025, Bangladesh seeks re-election and the continued support of member states to advance a safer, greener, and more inclusive maritime future.