Gourd Leaf Broth

Ingredients:

v Gourd leaves (with tip) – one bunch

v Whole garlic (chopped) – two

v Ginger paste- one teaspoon

v Green Chilli Slices – Six

v Oil- one tablespoon

v Salt-like quantity

v Hot water – one cup

Method:

1. First, wash and cut the leaves with the tips.

2. Heat oil in the oven and add ginger paste and garlic.

3. Leave out the salt and hot water when the ginger-garlic is fried.

4. When the hot water boils, leave bay leaves and green chillies in it and pour it by stirring. Meanwhile, the heat of the oven will be medium. After exactly six minutes, drain the broth.

5. The color of the vegetables will not change.

6. But the taste is great.