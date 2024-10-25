6 hurt in JCD, students clash at Sylhet Agri University

At least six people were injured in a clash between the activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and general students on Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) campus early Friday.

Sources said that the JCD hanged banners at the main entrance of the university to welcome the candidates for the admission into 2024-25 academic year. The banners were later found torn down and discarded in a nearby drain.

The activists locked in an altercation with the resident students but later it was turned into a clash as the general students reportedly assaulted an outsider Chhatra Dal leader and he called other activists from nearby area.

The clash began at around 12:30am and continued until 2am.

SAU Proctor Prof Dr Mozammel Haque reached to the spot and as they unable to control the situation, informed Army personnel at around 3am.

Following the incident, students staged a sit-in in front of the university’s second gate demanding the proctor’s resignation.

One of the injured, Chhatra Dal leader Abu Sayeed Robi said they displayed the banners outside the university premises as political activity is banned on campus.

He alleged that some students identifying them as activists of banned Chhatra League destroyed their banners and attacked them.

Meanwhile, the Chhatra Dal central committee dissolved the SAU Chhatra Dal unit committee following the incident and expelled its senior vice-president Shahedul Islam Romen, and formed a two-member inquiry committee which will submit its report by Sunday.