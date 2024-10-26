Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman new BOA president

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been elected unopposed as the president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), according to a BOA press release issued on Friday.

The election commission, formed on the occasion of BOA President Election 2024, officially declared that General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as multiple nomination papers were not filed against the post and only one nomination paper was valid.

Former Army Chief General Shafiuddin Ahmed resigned as BOA president on October 1.

Since 1981, it has been customary in Bangladesh for the Army Chief to serve as BOA president, with only one exception to this practice.