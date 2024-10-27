Bottle Gourd with Mung Bean Curry 

Ingredients:

v 2 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil

v 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

v 2 tsp fresh ginger

v 1/2 tsp asafetida

v 1 slit green chili

v 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

v 1/2 to 3/4 tsp red chili powder

v 2 tsp coriander seed powder

v 1 medium size bottle gourd, peeled and cut into cubes

v 220 gm (1 cup) mung dal

v 1000 ml (4 cups) water

v 1 1/2 tsp salt or to taste

v juice of 1 lime

Method:

1. Wash the mung dal and cut the bottle gourd into cubes.

2. In a pressure cooker heat the ghee. Once it melts put in the cumin seeds. And after about 30 seconds, when the cumin seeds sizzle and change colour add the ginger, asafetida, and green chili. Stir fry for 30 seconds and put in the turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander seeds powder.

3. Mix in the chopped bottle gourd. Add the washed mung dal and mix well.

4. Pour in the water and salt and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

5. After the dal is cooked, squeeze the juice of 1 lime and mix again.

6. Serve hot with rotis or rice.