Tahura’s hat-trick: Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach SAFF Championship final

Bangladesh thrashed Bhutan by 7-1 goals in the first semifinal of the SAFF Women’s Championship held at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Kathmandu in Nepal on Sunday.

With this win, Bangladesh reached the final of the tournament.

In the proceeding, striker Tohura Khatun scored hat-trick with three goals and Sabina Khatun scored two goals while Ritu Porna Chakma and Masura Parvin supported them with a lone goal each for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.

Deki Lhazom netted a consolation goal for Bhutan.

The final match will be held on October 30 at the same venue.