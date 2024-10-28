Hasnat-Sarjis file writ seeking ban on Awami League

A writ was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking a ban on Awami League (AL) as political party.

Coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam filed the writ petition seeking a ban on all the activities of Awami League as a political party for mass killings during the recent student movement.

The High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi may hear the petition on Tuesday.

The petitioners’ lawyer Ahsanul Karim told this to media.