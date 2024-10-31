Kutubuddin Ahmed Appointed as Honorary Consul of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

Leading apparel businessman of the country Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy and Envoy Textiles Ltd. has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh.

In a letter of patent, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, stated: “I hereby appoint Kutubuddin Ahmed as the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, with competence for the defense and protection of the interests of Timor-Leste and its citizens in Dhaka, in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the legislation in force in both Timor-Leste and Bangladesh.”

Kutubuddin Ahmed was awarded the Title of Knight Officer of the Spanish Royal Order of Merit by the King of Spain in 2020. The esteemed King of Spain bestows this honor to foreign nationals for their significant contributions in developing the bilateral relations between their country of origin and Spain. Kutubuddin is the Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He was secretary general of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and a recipient of the National Sports Award 2002. He was also awarded with the Business Person of the Year 2016 by DHL and The Daily Star. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from BUET, and his area of expertise and entrepreneurship includes not only textiles and garments manufacturing but also real estate, construction, ceramics, aviation and other industries.