Why not commission to reinvestigate BDR carnage, HC issues rule

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it would not order forming a commission for re-investigating the 2009 BDR mutiny at Pilkhana.

An HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury issued the rule following a preliminary hearing of a writ petition.

Adv Tanvir Ahmed was present on behalf of the writ petitioner.